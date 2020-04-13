Bhumi Pednekar "unsure" If She Will Own A Genre As She Is Focused On Carving Her Niche

Bhumi Pednekar recently spoke to a news portal about her films and making her own kind of cinema. Upon being asked about creating her own genre of cinema, Bhumi said that she is unsure of such a thing. However, she added that she is more focused on creating space for herself.

Bhumi Pednekar is "unsure" if she will own a genre

Speaking to a news portal, the 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' actor was asked if she too is trying to create a type of genre like Ayushmann Khurrana. In response, Bhumi said that she is trying to do the same and is very proud of Ayushmann for having achieved that. However, she also added that she is unsure if she will be able to fully own a genre. However, the actor expressed that she is focused on creating space for herself as an actor.

Prior to the lockdown, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen working on G Ashok’s Durgavati which is a horror film. The film was expected to be shot in Madhya Pradesh, however, due to the pandemic, Durgavati had to halt productions. Besides Durgavati, Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in Karan Johar’s period drama, Takht, along with a huge ensemble cast.

Bhumi, during the interaction also revealed that she, along with Rajkummar Rao, will star in Badhaai Do, which will act as a sequel to Badhaai Ho. Bhumi expressed her excitement to work with Rajkummar Rao in a heartfelt Instagram post. In the interview too, she expressed that she is eager and excited to be working with Rajkummar Rao. She mentioned that the writers are the same as part 1 and the film will stay true to its franchise. Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Charmakte Sitare which fans are extremely excited about.

