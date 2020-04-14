When Bhumi Pednekar Got Candid About 'the Happiest Thing' Of Being An Actor

Bhumi Pednekar marked her debut in the Indian film industry with the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The actor was widely appreciated for her performance and the movie turned out to be a big commercial success. Later, in her career, she gave several commercial successes like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Bhumi Pednekar, in an interview with an entertainment portal, explained what is that one thing that makes her the happiest about being an actor.

In conversation with a news portal, Bhumi Pednekar was questioned about the one thing she loves about being an actor. The actor replied that it's the love she gets from her fans and audience. She added that she wants her fans to love her more and more and no matter what, it still seems less. Bhumi Pednekar also mentioned that she feels like she should work harder and harder for her fans.

On the work front

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor was featured alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. The movie performed extremely well at the box office.

Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in Durgavati which is a horror film. She would also be a part of the star cast ensemble of Takht. It is a movie by Karan Johar. Bhumi Pednekar, in the recent past, announced that she is collaborating with Rajkummar Rao for the sequel to Badhaai Ho. In a media interaction, Bhumi expressed that she is eager and excited to be working with Rajkummar Rao. She mentioned that the writers are the same as part 1 and the film will stay true to its franchise. Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Charmakte Sitare which fans are extremely excited about.

