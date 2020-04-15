Bhumi Pednekar & Kangana Ranaut Ace Checkered Pantsuit Look Gracefully

Bollywood celebrities are known for creating major style statements and trends by pulling off every possible look effortlessly. Be it different kinds of prints or pantsuits, the actors never fail to amaze their fans by pulling off the desired ensemble right. Bhumi Pednekar and Kangana Ranaut looked absolutely gorgeous as they pulled off similar kind of checkered pantsuits. Here's a look at both Bhumi Pednekar and Kangana Ranaut’s checkered pantsuit looks.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar opted for a grey checkered pantsuit for an event. The actor wore a crop black t-shirt and paired it with a grey crop jacket. She completed her look with grey wide-leg pants. Bhumi Pednekar folded the edges of her pants and the sleeves of her jacket to amp up the outfit. For makeup, Bhumi opted for a nude palette and complemented it with an open hair look. The actor balanced the whole look with black mules.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut donned a tan coloured checkered pantsuit for a photoshoot. The actor wore a tan coloured top with the same coloured checkered print blazer and wide-leg pants. The actor glammed up her look with diamond-studded hoops. Kangana Ranaut balanced her look with mascara-lashed eyes and nude lip colour. For her hair, she left it open with a straight hair look. The actor completed her outfit with tan coloured stilettos.

