Bhumi Pednekar Posts Workout Selfie Amid Lockdown, Fans Praise Actor's Discipline

Bhumi Pednekar recently shared a workout picture on her social media. Her fans have gone on to praise her dedication towards fitness amid the lockdown. This sweaty selfie of Bhumi has also gone to receive tremendous praise from her fans.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Flaunts Her Different Skills Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Recently, Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself after her intense workout session. Fans were surprised to know Bhumi was rigorously working out even in the lockdown situation. Bhumi is known to be a fitness enthusiast and often posts various stories of herself working out and setting new targets for herself.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar To Karisma Kapoor: B-town Actors Don Chef's Hat Amid Quarantine

Bhumi Pednekar's selfie

Also Read | When Bhumi Pednekar Got Candid About 'the Happiest Thing' Of Being An Actor

Bhumi Pednekar often motivates fans to adopt fitness as a habit by constantly posting about herself working out. In the recent picture, Bhumi can be seen in a black gym outfit with her earphones on as she posed for the camera. Several celebrities including Bhumi have taken this time in lockdown to work out and do something productive.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar "unsure" If She Will Own A Genre As She Is Focused On Carving Her Niche

Bhumi Pednekar captioned it as to stay motivated, urging her fans not to lose hope and continue working out despite the circumstances. She later went on to use a hashtag and requested her fans to stay at home and to stay safe. She also used a hashtag and mentioned that she worked out to boost her immunity. Earlier, Bhumi shared a picture of her health tracker which showed her fitness results as well.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen next in Durgavati which will be a horror film. Several fans of Bhumi Pednekar are excited about this film as they would get to watch the actor in the horror genre. However, just like many other films, this film too has halted its shooting due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.