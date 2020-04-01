Bhumi Pednekar & Kangana Ranaut Sport Same B&W Dresses With Grace; Who Wore It Better?

Bhumi Pednekar and Kangana Ranaut are two sought after actors in the industry today. Back in 2017-2018, the renowned celebrities sported the same Black & White dress for their respective events. Here's a sneak peek into Kangana Ranaut and Bhumi Pednekar's photos in similar outfits.

Bhumi Pednekar & Kangana Ranaut's same outfits

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar pulled off a B&W dress for one of her events back in 2018. She opted for nude glossy lip colour and left her open. She complemented her attire with a classy bracelet that very accentuated her overall glam. In the caption, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor wrote, 'It's not how the world sees you, it's how you see yourself '.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Raut in 2017 wore the same dress as Bhumi Pednekar at the green carpet of Mr India 2017. She defined glamour and class as she teamed her attire with a bold black lipstick. The Panga actor also left her hair open and ditched accessories completely. With a pair of black pumps, Kangana looked perfect.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar has been roped in for Karan Johar's much-acclaimed directorial Takht, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal. Bhumi will also feature opposite Akshay Kumar in Durgavati, a horror film and a remake of a Telugu blockbuster titled Bhagaamathie starring the Baahubali 2 actor Anushka Shetty.

Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, will be seen in the next outing titled Thalaivi. The movie will mark the debut of Kangana in Tamil and Telugu industry. She will also be seen in the Razneesh Ghai directorial- Dhaakad. The movie will feature Kangana Ranaut, Mimoh Chakravarthy, and Manoj Tiwari in pivotal roles.

