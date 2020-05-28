Bhumi-Konkana's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' To Release On OTT?

Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma were seen sharing the big screen together for the first time in the comedy film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The film premiered at the 24th Busan International Film Festival back in 2019. Now it is being said that the film, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor, will be released on OTT platforms. Read further ahead to know more details about the film:

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare to release on OTT platform

Based on a small budget, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is making rounds on the internet, as it is being said that the film is set to release on the OTT platforms. Due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, film shoots were postponed and film releases were put on a hold. However, several filmmakers have decided to opt for direct-to-OTT release.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had previously talked about this saying that it will be fruitless to wait for the theatres to open because it is really hard to say when will the situation get normal, and when will people actually start going to crowded public places like malls and theatres. Now, according to reports, Ekta Kapoor has made several hard calls and is in touch with OTT platforms for the release of Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

The film will release online, according to reports, but which streaming giant will get the rights is still in talks depending on the monetary deals they come up with. Amazon Prime and Netflix are top contenders, reports suggest. It will be Pednekar’s second digital project after Lust Stories and fans are eagerly waiting to see this film which explores social taboos.

According to reports, the film is built on a very small budget. It is a socially relevant film and will resonate with a particular audience. The film has been screened at several film festivals which include the Busan Film Festival and the Glasgow Film Festival. It is helmed by the director of Lipstick Under My Burkha, Alankrita Shrivastava. It will be released under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Jasleen Royal is one of the music artists of the film and fans are excited about Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’s OTT release.

