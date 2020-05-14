Richa Chadha Reveals How Fear Of COVID-19 Will Not Affect The Entertainment Industry

Actor Richa Chadha was recently seen talking to a leading news daily where she talked about how the fear of COVID-19 is affecting everyone. She also talked about how this fear will not stop anyone from making films. The actor even spoke about several other issues. Read further ahead for more details:

Richa Chadha talks about the fear of COVID-19 and whether it could affect films

ALSO READ |Rishi Kapoor's Son-in-law Shares Rare Family Photo With Neetu Kapoor On Mother's Day

According to reports, Richa Chadha talked about how COVID-19 is affecting everyone. She is currently quarantining with her brother. Chadha said that the fear of coronavirus will not stop people from living their lives the way the used to. She said that the entertainment industry will function. She also said that the television industry will try to start shooting.

Talking about the entertainment business, she said that it will get back on track soon. There will be some changes and she feels that everyone should be allowed and contract the virus. She feels that this will develop antibodies. She further stated that there are studies suggesting that everyone will contract coronavirus so she feels that we should let it happen.

ALSO READ | Mallika Sherawat Says 'there Is A Lot Of Positivity' On Social Media Amid COVID Lockdown

For the unversed, Chadha will be next seen in a biopic titled Shakeela. It will feature Chadha in the lead role along with Pankaj Tripathi and Rajeev Ravindranathan. The film will be directed by Indrajit Lankesh and written by Sunil Kumar Agrawal. Fans of the actor are eager to watch the film in the theatres.

ALSO READ | Why Was Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Replaced By Tom Holland's Spidey? Read

ALSO READ |Zayn Malik, The Former One Direction Singer, Is A True Capricorn; Here Is Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.