Raveena Tandon Is 'forced To Smile For The Camera' In Adorable Pic With Pet Dog

Actor Raveena Tandon, who is known for several hit films like Andaz Apna Apna and Dulhe Raja, recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a photo. In the picture, fans can see Tandon with her pet dog. Read more about this social media post here:

When Raveena Tandon is forced to smile for cameras

Raveena Tandon took to her official social media handle on Thursday and posted a photo where fans can see her holding her pet dog. In the photo, the bottom half of her face is covered by her pet dog. She is seen wearing a green coloured kurti with floral patterns. Tandon has donned mascara and a bindi in this photo. She has captioned the photo saying, "When I’m forced to smile for the cameras." Here is the post:

For the unversed, Raveena Tandon will be next seen as Ramika Sen in the upcoming flick K.G.F: Chapter 2. In the film, which is directed by Prashanth Neel, she will make an appearance alongside Sanjay Dutt, who will be playing the lead antagonist in the film that will feature Yash in the lead role. The film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in the lead. Fans are highly anticipating the release of K.G.F: Chapter 2.

