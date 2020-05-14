'Phulwa' Actor Jannat Zubair Rahmani Opens Up About Her Bond With Her Mother & Friends

Phulwa actor Jannat Zubair Rahmani recently opened up about her bond with her mother in an interview with a leading entertainment portal. She talked about how she did not have any friends when she was in school and how her mother was her best friend. She further talked about her early days when she had just started her career. Read on to know more details:

According to reports, Jannat Zubair Rahmani recently spoke to a leading entertainment portal about how she did not have many friends due to her work. She stated that it was because she did not attend school regularly so it was hard to make genuine friends. She was a private student and added that she never even went to college.

The Kashi actor further said that whatever friends she had made were the ones she met on the sets of her shows and they were mostly busy. So she could never create bonds with them and this lead to her parents becoming her best friends for life, she stated. According to Rahmani, her parents always told her that they are there for her and she can tell them anything.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day 2020, she had shared a post where she expressed her gratitude towards her family. She said that her mother deserves more credit than what she can get from Rahmani. She also said, “I thank you for always being a loving mother to us and teaching us how to be kind and generous! ❤️ Happy Mother’s Day.”

