Benafsha Soonawalla Reveals Why She Took Time To Announce Relationship With Priyank Sharma

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla have confirmed their relationship through their Instagram posts. The couple had denied their relationship for over two years. The two have now opened up about why it took them some time to announce their relationship.

Benafsha Soonawalla on her relationship with Priyank Sharma

According to reports, Benafsha Soonawalla recently opened up about her relationship and stated that she did not think people would understand back then. But then she felt that she had to choose herself and her loved ones over other people. She then said that it makes sense to her right now so she opened up about her relationship. Soonawalla further said that it feels great and she is ‘super happy’ that people are appreciating it so much.

She further stated that she hopes this continues and that people can see how amazingly pure their bond is with Priyank Sharma. Soonawala also stated that people have to let go of the misunderstandings and misconceptions that they had and have started appreciating the couple. She is really overwhelmed by that love, said the Bigg Boss 11 contestant. She also said that she has invested so much into their relationship that she really hopes it works out and everything goes well.

To confirm their relationship, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla posted a photo on their social media handles where Sharma was seen kissing her. He captioned the photo by saying, “Confirmation” and added a heart emoji, while she captioned the photo saying, " Can’t nobody keep me like you, call it unconventional, my love is habitual,” which is the lyrics of a Justin Bieber song.

