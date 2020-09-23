Bhumi Pednekar & Konkona Sensharma Pose For Happy Pics With 'Dolly Kitty' Team In BTS Post

Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sensharma's film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Siatre has gained a positive response from the audience and critics. On September 22, Konkona took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of behind the scenes glimpses from the recent release. The actor wrote, 'Behind the scenes of the loveliest cast and crew!'. Take a look at Dolly Kitty BTS pictures.

Dolly Kitty BTS

Konkona Sensharma shared 10 BTS pictures from the sets of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Siatre. In the first picture, she shared a selfie with the director Alankrita Shrivastava. The further series of selfies included Konkona Sensharma's photos with her co-stars, Bhumi Pednekar, Amol Parashar, Aamir Bashir, and Vikrant Massey. In some stills, you can also see the entire crew of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Siatre.

In one picture, the child actors of the film, Kalp Shah and Hearty Singh are seen cutting a cake. One can also spot Kalp Shah playing video games on the sets. Konkona Sensharma also shared some BTS of shooting in a rickshaw and the funfair. Finally, the last image shows almost the entire crew and cast of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Siatre.

Also Read | 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Vikrant Massey, others in lead

Fan reactions

Konkona Sensharma's co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Amol Parashar reacted to the BTS post. While Bhumi went all hearts, Amol commented, 'Aaj toh please accha rating dijiyega' referring to his dialogue in the film. Fans were also quick to share their responses.

One of the fans wrote, 'I couldn’t miss a single frame where you even stood silently... was so drawn to you in the entire film. Such expressive eyes Konkana'. Another user wrote, 'Brilliant performances ! The last scene was extremely touching ..! Loved it . Love pappu'. One of Konkona Sensharma's fans commented, 'Congratulations. And welcome back. Delighted to see your performance. You are such a natural star. Love to see you in many more such performances'. Check out some more reactions below.

Image Credits - Konkona Sensharma Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar thanks fans for showering love on 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is a drama film starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in leads with Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar, Karan Kundra, Aamir Bashir and Kubra Sait in prominent roles. Helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare premiered at the 24th Busan International Film Festival and is currently streaming on Netflix.

Also Read | Filmyzilla leaks 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' for download after its release

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar pens an appreciation post for 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' team

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.