Bhumi Pednekar thanks fans for showering love on 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'

Actress Bhumi Pednekar who is basking in the success of her recently released film Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare recently expressed her gratitude for the love fans are pouring on it. The actress shared a picture on Instagram while striking a pose and planting a kiss for all her fans for showering their love on the film.

Bhumi Pednekar expresses gratitude to fans

While captioning the post, the actress wrote, “Kitty says Meowah. Thank you for all the love, full of gratitude and so grateful.” Several fans of the actress hailed the actress’ looks and acting in the film and her acting skills. One of the users complimented the actress and wrote that she is looking extremely beautiful in the film. Another user wrote, “beauty” while a third user commented “gorgeous.” A fourth user wrote, “much appreciate the movie.”

Earlier, the actress penned a lengthy note acknowledging the work done by her team along with her feelings of working on the film. The actress shared her emotions on her Instagram story and wrote that she wanted to give a special shout out to all those who have been working hard on the film.

Starring alongside Konkana Sensharma, the Bhumi Pednekar film is finally streaming on Netflix. Directed by Alankrita Srivastava, the film follows the story of two cousin sisters who share a secret between them. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare was initially supposed to release in theatres, but the makers decided to release it on an OTT platform due to the Pandemic. The film was also premiered at the 24th Busan International Film Festival under the section ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’, in 2019. It follows the story of these two cousins who dream to move to a luxury apartment and live happily. However, the secret they share is hidden from their picture-perfect lifestyle.

