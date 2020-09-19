Filmyzilla Leaks 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' For Download After Its Release

Digital piracy of content in India has always been one of the major problems for the entertainment industry in India. A lot of websites are available for users free of cost and which are involved in such piracy of content. Filmyzilla is one such website which is involved in piracy and is known to leak several big-budget movies and web shows on its illegal website.

The notorious website Filmyzilla has struck again with a huge blow as it leaked the recently launched Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare on Netflix on its illegal website. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare download leaked on Filmyzilla

The illegal digital piracy website Filmyzilla has made Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare download available on its website. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare full movie download can now be done by users free of cost on the infamous website. This leaking of the movie which officially released just yesterday on Netflix has surely caused a huge loss to the streaming service.

The Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare download on Filmyzilla is illegal and people are advised not to do Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare full movie download on Filmyzilla. Instead, they can go for the correct way of streaming the movie on Netflix with a proper subscription plan.

Also Read | Filmyzilla Leaks Forbidden Love Season 1 After Its Release On Zee5

Also Read | Filmyzilla Leaks Cargo Movie For Download After Its Netflix Release

About Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is a comedy-drama starring Konkana Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The movie released on Netflix on yesterday i.e. on September 18, 2020. The plot of the movie revolves around the lives of two sisters in Noida and their struggles of breaking free from the clutches of society’s norms. The movie also features Vikrant Massey and Amol Prashar in key roles. Here is a look at the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare trailer.

Also Read | Filmyzilla Leaks 'Hostages' Season 2 For Download After Its OTT Release

Also Read | Filmyzilla Leaks American Movie 'Mulan' Featuring Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen & Others

Government against digital piracy websites like Filmyzilla

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying and working firmly to restraint and curb down the piracy trend in the country. However, sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and Filmyzilla have had a track record of releasing film illegally on their website. The piracy issue is also growing fast due to increased practice and usage of torrents. Torrents create a significant source of piracy which helps people worldwide to download and watch pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs, and much more.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

Promo Image Credits: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.