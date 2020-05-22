Bhumi Pednekar Vs Kriti Sanon; Who Draped The Sequinned Saree Better?

Be it a Diwali party or a wedding reception, donning a beautiful and elegant sequinned saree can give you an edge over others. Recently, actors Bhumi Pednekar and Kriti Sanon donned a sequined odd-neck saree and here are some details one can point out in the outfits. Read details.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon's Emotional Songs From Her Films That Should Be On A Fan's Playlist

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself, in which the actor can be seen donning an embellished sequinned shimmery pale yellow-coloured saree. Keeping her makeup minimal, Bhumi accessorised her look with a pair of metallic-gold stilettos. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Throws Light On Water Harvesting With 'Climate Warrior' Amla Ruia; Watch

Actor Kriti Sanon, too, took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself draped in a yellow Badal saree, designed by Manish Malhotra. As seen in the picture shared by Kriti Sanon, the actor can be seen posing while flaunting the pallu of her saree. With her hair tied behind in a bun, Kriti Sanon accessorised her look with some gold bangles and heavy jhumkas. Take a look at the pictures shared:

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Says Her Family Went Into "warrior Mode" After The Death Of Her Father

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar and Kriti?

Starring Bhumi Pednekar in the leading role, Durgavati is an upcoming Indian horror thriller entertainer, which is directed by G. Ashok. The film is a remake of the director's 2018 Telugu blockbuster flick, Bhaagamathie. As per reports, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen playing the character of an IAS officer, which was also played by Anushka Shetty in the original version. Announced in November 2019, the makers have also roped in actor Mahie Gill to play a vital part in the film. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Twinkle Khanna's cousin, Karan Kapadia.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is currently gearing up for her next, Mimi, along with Pankaj Tripathi. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is slated to release in 2020. The film also stars popular Marathi actor, Sai Tamhankar in a prominent role. The actor last graced the big screen in Panipat with Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor. Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film also stars Monish Bahl and Padmini Kolhapure in prominent roles. The movie features Sanjay Dutt in a negative role.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon's Emotional Songs From Her Films That Should Be On A Fan's Playlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.