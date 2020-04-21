Bhumi Pednekar Says Her Family Went Into "warrior Mode" After The Death Of Her Father

Bhumi Pednekar in recent times has become one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. She has been seen in various movies and has made her mark in the industry. But before joining the industry, she had lost her father to cancer. Recently, she came out and spoke about her experience and how the unfortunate event moulded her into who she is. The actor was just 18 when she lost her father and her near-identical sister Samiksha was just 15 when their mother took the command of the family in her hands. Here is what Bhumi Pednekar had to say about this incident of her life.

Bhumi Pednekar on losing her father

Bhumi Pednekar was just 18 when she lost her father to cancer. While speaking to an entertainment portal, Bhumi revealed that she had seen her father in his sickness for a long time due to cancer. She then added that losing her father was not easy and that her father was wonderful. Bhumi Pednekar added that her father was just a father and they used to miss him. But their mother was made of something else and she was the one who brought the family together. Bhumi Pednekar added that after the death of her father, her mother went into warrior mode.

Bhumi Pednekar also expressed that initially she worked as an assistant film director with Yash Raj Films but after her father's death, she went on to work 10 times harder than she had initially. She also expressed that she and her sister had just grown up when everything got very real and that they had to get their acts together. She added that the first 2 years were a mess, but they recovered fast. Today, when she looks back, she wonders how she survived those days.

