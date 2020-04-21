Bhumi Pednekar Throws Light On Water Harvesting With 'Climate Warrior' Amla Ruia; Watch

Apart from delivering some impeccable stories on the screen, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has often raised awareness and educated her fans about climate change. Last year, Bhumi Pednekar started a pan-India campaign, Climate Warrior, in which she honoured the people working for the betterment of the environment. Recently, she shared a video of the Climate Warrior series, featuring Amla Ruia, a social activist known for her work in water harvesting

Interestingly, the Saand Ki Aankh actor shared a 6-minute-39-seconds video, in which she introduced Amla Ruia and talked about water harvesting and conservation. The video starts with an introduction of Amla Ruia narrated by Bhumi. Later her awards and accolades are also highlighted. As the video progresses, Climate Warrior Amla Ruia unfolds her journey and shares how she started working in the field.

The Bala actor also expressed her gratitude as part of the caption for the post. Her caption read, '#ClimateWarrior – Episode 4 – Amla Ruia / It has been an absolute honour to have spoken to Ms Amla Ruia - who has done leaps and bounds of work in water harvesting in India. / In our brief conversation, we spoke about her work across India with water harvesting and how it is the time to reinforce the absolute need and necessity to conserve this natural resource. / She is a #ClimateWarrior and a true inspiration !'

Talking about the professional front of the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor, she was last seen in Karan Johar's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. She has numerous projects in her kitty including Durgavati. She will also join the star cast of Dharma production's upcoming period drama Takht. The multi-starrer film will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranveer Singh among others.

