Kriti Sanon's Emotional Songs From Her Films That Should Be On A Fan's Playlist

Kriti Sanon rose to fame right after her debut film Heropanti. Kriti Sanon is one of the most sought after stars in Bollywood today. Kriti Sanon's movies have some emotional songs that can be added to your playlist. Let's take a look at some of the emotional songs that Kriti Sanon has featured in.

Emotional songs of Kriti Sanon

Dil Todeya

Arjun Patiala was made under the banner of Maddock Films Production. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan & Sandeep Leyzell, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, J. Pulla Rao and directed by Rohit Jugraj. The song Dil Todeya’s music director is Sachin - Jigar & Guru Randhawa. The cast of the song includes Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Ronit Roy, Sunny Leone. The lyrics were penned by Guru Randhawa and sung by Diljit Dosanjh.

Tere Binaa

Kriti Sanon debuted with Tiger Shroff in director Sabir Khan's Heropanti. Renowned singer Mustafa Zahid sang the song and it beautifully encapsulates the emotions of the lead actors. The film went on to become a hit and the chemistry of the characters was much appreciated. The music is composed by Mustafa Zahid and Bilal Saad. The song is viewed more than 25 million times on Youtube.

Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan

Gulshan Kumar and Prem Vijan created the song Lambiyan Si Judaiyan song. This heart rendering song has been sung by the super talented Arijit Singh composed by JAM 8 and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya from the Bollywood film Raabta. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The song Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan also featured the two leading characters from the movie going through a hard time in their relationship and are away from each other. The song has been viewed for more than 310 million times.

