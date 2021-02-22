Bhumi Pednekar Looks Gorgeous As Ever As She Feels 'PHAT'; Fans Agree

Bhumi Pednekar recently uploaded a video on Instagram. In the video, the actress can be seen flaunting her hair and makeup. She used many hashtags to describe the video as well as her mood on Monday.

Bhumi Pednekar feels 'PHAT'

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram is filled with the actress' photos as she shares a few moments of her life with her fans. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor recently uploaded a video of herself in a red robe. The 31-year-old actress was seen enjoying her Monday morning as she was getting her hair and makeup done. The actress captioned the video as 'Feeling #PHAT', with hashtags like #mondaymotivation and #mood.

Fans react to the recent upload by Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar's photos on Instagram have thousands of likes and comments by fans and admirers. Fans did not wait long and showed their love for the actress in the comments section. Some fans reacted by uploading heart emoji while another fan commented that the actress was looking 'pretty' and 'tempting'. One fan also commented that the actress looked beautiful as ever.

Bhumi Pednekar shows off makeup skills

Bhumi Pednekar's videos are often about her showing off her makeup skills. The actress is often seen uploading makeup videos on social media. In Bhumi Pednekar's videos, she gives fans a quick tutorial on how she does her makeup. In the 2 minutes video, Bhumi Pednekar showed her fans how she did her makeup for Diwali and captioned the video as 'Let's play dress up'.

A quick look into Bhumi Pednekar's movies

Bhumi Pednekar made her acting debut in the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha in the year 2015. Since then the actress has starred in various movies. Bhumi Pednekar's movies have received praises from critics as well as fans. These include movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bala, Saandh Ki Aankh, to name a few. She was recently seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Wo Chamakte Sitaare that released on Netflix in September 2020, followed by Durgamati that released on Amazon Prime Video in December 2020.

