Bhumi Pednekar Lauds BMC's Hilarious New Twist On The 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Trend

Indian actress Bhumi Pednekar recently took to her Instagram handle to reshare a hilarious post originally shared by the official Instagram account of the Municipal Corporation Of Greater Mumbai. Bhumi Pednekar often shares stories and posts concerning climate change, environmental issues and even social issues. The post shared by the BMC warns people about following the COVID-19 safety norms and restrictions. Bhumi reshared the post to her story along with a few clapping hands emojis. Take a look at Bhumi's share below.

The BMC joins the pawri ho rahi hai trend

The BMC seems to aware of the viral trends followed by Instagrammers seeing as they joined in on one of them recently. The BMC decided to speak the language of the young generation in order to get through to them. However, they did decide to take a new and unique take on the pawri ho rahi hai trend. The official account shared a meme saying they would be "Pawri poopers" (party poopers) if any "pawris" (parties) flout COVID safety norms.

Pawri ho rahi hai memes have recently taken the internet by storm. The memes all come from a Pakistani vlogger who shared a video talking about a party she was having with her friends. In the video, the girl happened to say, "pawri ho rahi hai" which was soon songified and made into the pawri ho rahi hai song. Take a look at BMC's 'pawri' meme below.

People react to the Pawri ho rahi hai meme on BMC's account

BMC's new post received mostly positive responses from Instagrammers. As BMC shared its very own Pawri meme with the internet, netizens stormed the comments sections with laughing reactions. Many people seemed to agree with their new take on the meme, while others agreed it would speak to the younger generation much better. However, everyone seemed to agree with the message behind the meme which was to follow the COVID-19 norms and rules and stay safe. Many people also lauded BMC's unique new efforts to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic through social media. Take a look at some of the reactions to the post below.

