Bhumi Pednekar says 'proud of you' while penning birthday wishes for sister Samiksha

Actress Bhumi Pednekar who has crafted her niche in Bollywood through her stellar performance recently penned adorable birthday wishes for her sister Samiksha Pednekar. While Bhumi is a successful actress, her sister Samiksha is a lawyer by profession. The actress who is often seen sharing pictures while exuberating sibling goals, shared a couple of recent pictures of her sister while revisiting old memories of the two from their childhood.

The Bala actress while wishing her sister wrote, “Here wishing the girl who has me wrapped around her little finger. Who has been borrowing my clothes since she was 3. My life, my soul mate, my partner, and biggest cheerleader Samiksha Pednekar a very happy birthday". In another post, the actress reposted a boomerang video of her sister where she can be seen jumping with joy on her birthday amid a decorated wall.

Apart from this, Bhumi took a stroll down the memory lane shared several throwback pictures of Samiksha from her childhood days while showing off their shenanigans at home. She also shared one of Samiksha’s recent pictures and wrote, “You’ve grown up to such a beautiful person inside and out. We are proud of you.”

Samiksha is the spitting image of Bhumi and their posts on social media tell the same. Earlier, Bhumi and Samiksha turned Manish Malhotra's muses and shared photos of themselves donning his designer lehengas. Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share pictures of Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar in the lehengas from his Taban collection.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi who made her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Lagake Haisha is currently shooting for her next film Badhaai Do in Haridwar. The film is the sequel to the first installment Badhaai Ho that starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Apart from Bhumi, Badhaai Do will also feature Rajkummar Rao.

