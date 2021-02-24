Bhumi Pednekar Digs Out Cute Pics On Sister's B'day: 'May You Get My Share Of Happiness'

Bhumi Pednekar’s sister celebrated her birthday on February 23. On the occasion, the actor took to Instagram and to share a few pictures of the two. In the caption she wrote, "I don’t know what to wish for you because the love I feel for you only makes me want to say ‘May you get my share of happiness & all things good as well’." She also wished that her sister was blessed with all the good things in the world. She ended her post by saying, “To eternal good health, joy & togetherness ❤️”.

Bhumi Pednekar's sister receives birthday love

The pictures that Bhumi Pednekar posted showed the relationship the two sisters shared. In the first picture, Bhumi Pednekar’s sister and she are seen sitting on a bed as the two are clutching a glittery mauve pillow. Both of them are wearing sleepwear and are sporting big smiles on their faces. The next picture is a sweet shot of the two sisters sitting on the ground in front of an open fridge. Bhumi Pednekar is seen feeding her sister a glass of smoothie and the two sisters are twinning in white tops and blue denim shorts.

The next picture in the series is a throwback picture of the two sisters from their childhood. In it, Bhumi Pednekar’s sister is sitting on her lap while Bhumi clutches her tight with a broad smile on her face. Samiksha Pednekar is a baby in the picture and Bhumi a few years older.

The last picture that Bhumi posted showed herself and Samiksha Pednekar striking quirky poses for the camera. The picture looks to be the latest picture of the duo. Samiksha is pouting while making her eyes big and Bhumi is winking into the camera with her tongue out. Samiksha is wearing black in the picture, while Bhumi is in light pink. Both the sisters look glamourous even as they are being funny. Bhumi Pednekar’s fans reached out to Samiksha Pednekar to wish the latter on her birthday. They also appreciated the wonderful wish that Bhumi had posted for her sister. Some fans commented that both the sisters were equally gorgeous and that the pictures were stunning to look at. Yet others commented that the sisters were giving them solid best friend goals.

