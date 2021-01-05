Bhumi Pednekar & Rajkummar Rao Pose As 'Badhai Do' Filming Commences In Dehradun

Bhumi Pednekar and co-star Rajkummar Rao have started their new year with the initiation of the shooting for Badhai Do. The film is a sequel to the Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta starrer. Bhumi and Rajkummar are currently in Dehradun for the filming of their upcoming comedy-drama film. Check out her latest post.

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao pose for 'Badhai Do'

Bhumi Pednekar shared a short message from her social media where she mentioned a few hints about her new role in the film Badhai Do. Her character's name is Sumi while Rajkummar's character's name is Shardul. She mentions a few hints about the plot of the film indicating that there is a major twist in the film where Shardul and Sumi end up in a tricky situation. She captioned her post as "Shuru ho gai hai hamari kahani, Jahan hai dono Raja aur Rani, Shardul Aur Sumi hai ekdam pyaare, Yeh dono hai situation ke maare, Milenge hum aapse jald, Ho jayega tab sab clear aur tab hum kahengey, #BadhaaiDo"

The upcoming movie Badhai Do cast includes Rajkummar Rao in the lead alongside Bhumi Pednekar, while the rest of the cast of the film has not been announced as of yet. The movie is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni and is set to release soon. While Rajkummar Rao plays the role of a cop in the second instalment, Pednekar will be seen playing a PT teacher in the Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial.

Recently, Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram updates have been depicting the weather and the stills from her sets. The 31-year-old actor headed to Dehradun to begin the shooting of the much-awaited film on January 1 and had earlier issued a press statement and said that she is quite excited to be heading to work on the first day of the new year. She also mentioned that this is the first time that she went out of Mumbai post-COVID.

As soon as she landed for shoots, she updated her fans about her COVID test that she took while on the sets. She also shared the tent where their food is served on the sets, showing that all the crew is following social distancing guidelines over there. Here are some of her pics from her Dehradun shoots. Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Durgamati which released on Amazon Prime and is a G. Ashok directorial. The actor was also seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare earlier this year.

