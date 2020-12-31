Diljit Dosanjh's Much-awaited Film 'Jodi' To Release In 2021: Reports

Actor Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, to announce that his upcoming Punjabi film titled Jodi is all set to release in the year 2021. Along with the news the actor also went on to share some new stills from the film on his social media handle. The film Jodi was earlier supposed to release in June 2020, then got postponed due to the pandemic. On seeing this post, fans, friends and followers of the actor could not stop themselves from flooding the comment section with heaps of praise and positive messages.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Diljit Dosanjh shared a new still from his upcoming film, Jodi. In the picture, the actor can be seen giving a speech on a stage while many are seen sitting back and listening to him. The actor can be seen wearing a maroon kurta and orange dhoti along with a similar colour turban. In the picture, one can also notice the well-decorated trees with golden strings wrapped around it.

Along with the picture, the actor went on to reveal the release date of the film. He wrote, “JODI #2021” and also went on to tag the cast and crew of the film. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Diljit Dosanjh shared the post online, fans could not stop themselves from commenting all things nice. The post went on to receive several likes and comments from fans. Several friends and co-stars of the actor left sweet messages in the comment section. Some of the users went on to wish the actor luck, while some were rejoicing on the release date of the film. One of the users wrote, “Jodi ne kai cheeza jodnia veere”. While the other one wrote, “good luck bhai”. Check out a few comments below.

About the film

The upcoming film Jodi is a period drama that is penned and directed by Amberdeep Singh. The film is being bankrolled by Amrinder Gill and Karaj Gill under their respective banner. The movie Jodi also marks the debut of Diljit Dosanjh as a producer under his respective banner Dosanjhwala Productions. Fans are sure to be excited about the upcoming film.

