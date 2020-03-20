When Brooklyn-99 Team Pulled Fans' Legs & All They Could Say Was "cool Cool Cool No Doubt"

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is out and out an entertainment show, but it does not stop to only the episodes. The official Twitter and Instagram handles of the show also entertain their fans and are very responding and active. They constantly make jokes about the characters and also do not hesitate to joke on the fans and their obsession with the show as well. They have posted many tweets mocking and joking with their fans about their dedication to the show.

Here are some funny tweets by the makers of the show for the fans:

Us reading all your theories on tomorrow's episode like. pic.twitter.com/vRqTKy79iD — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) March 4, 2020

Our timeline whenever we try and make a joke. #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/bsFOMWpZ4I — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) February 28, 2020

Did you figure out the twist? If you don't have a clue, catch up on #Brooklyn99: https://t.co/hNcKRybT7z pic.twitter.com/bneaNutavc — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) February 24, 2020

While they keep having a fun banter with their fans, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine team also join in the fun and enjoyment of the show. They participate with their fans and share some funny Brooklyn Nine-Nine memes as well. Here are some instances of them joining the Nine-Niners:

I think we're 𝙖𝙡𝙡 Charles when it comes to Jake and Amy.



Watch #BrooklynNineNine anytime: https://t.co/Myk71nrYtd pic.twitter.com/cq5lpliPZL — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) February 15, 2020

When someone asks if we watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine: pic.twitter.com/0ekxmMoXTY — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) February 19, 2020

Scully arrested us for bribery because we wanted the credit. https://t.co/dUPDkcWO6J — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) February 20, 2020

Proof that watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine counts as studying. https://t.co/nUElJUFL7C — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) February 21, 2020

That song just hits different now. https://t.co/YGUAGFKffW — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) February 24, 2020

Okay, be honest. Which two are you? https://t.co/U87gLvlKEh — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) February 26, 2020

