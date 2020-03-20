The Debate
When Brooklyn-99 Team Pulled Fans' Legs & All They Could Say Was "cool Cool Cool No Doubt"

Television News

The makers Brooklyn Nine-Nine make sure that they not only entertain their fans through the characters but also through their social media. Read to know how.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
brooklyn-99

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is out and out an entertainment show, but it does not stop to only the episodes. The official Twitter and Instagram handles of the show also entertain their fans and are very responding and active. They constantly make jokes about the characters and also do not hesitate to joke on the fans and their obsession with the show as well. They have posted many tweets mocking and joking with their fans about their dedication to the show.

ALSO READ | Brooklyn Nine-Nine: It's Charles Vs Terry & Holt Vs Wuntch As Peratiago Gets Good News

Here are some funny tweets by the makers of the show for the fans:

ALSO READ | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's' Cast Is All Praises Of Vanessa Bayer For Her Role As Debbie Fogle

ALSO READ | Brooklyn Nine-Nine Episode 6 Had Shades Of Love & Friendship Along With #Peraltiago Feels

While they keep having a fun banter with their fans, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine team also join in the fun and enjoyment of the show. They participate with their fans and share some funny Brooklyn Nine-Nine memes as well. Here are some instances of them joining the Nine-Niners:

ALSO READ | Brooklyn Nine-Nine's New Episode Shows Ghosts Of Rosa's Past Along With Debbie's Dilemma

ALSO READ | Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Andy Samberg Says 'Debbie Goes Crazy' As He Teases The Next Episode

Image Source: Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Instagram

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
