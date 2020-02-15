Bhumi Pednekar And Samiksha Pednekar's Pictures Are Absolute '#siblinggoals'; See Pics

Posting pictures with one's family is how people express their love in the times of social media, and Bollywood celebrities are no less. Take Bhumi Pednekar for example, who posts pictures already give style goals to her fans. Her pictures with her family, especially sister are even more surprising as the resemblance between both has been deemed uncanny by several fans. Both Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar slay the style game on social media with their '#siblinggoals' pictures.

Samiksha Pednekar is the younger sister of Bhumi Pednekar and is a lawyer by profession. Bhumi's sister Samiksha came under the spotlight after she was spotted on the sets of Pati, Patni Aur Woh for celebrating her sister's 30th birthday.

However, both the sisters keep on posting pictures posing together for the camera. A lot of people think that Samiksha is Bhumi's twin sister, which is not the case, as the former is five years younger to Bhumi. Both the sisters look quite identical and hence, the fans are not to be blamed entirely. Here is a round-up of some of the Pednekar sisters' best pictures together that fans have loved online.

Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar are '#siblinggoals'

