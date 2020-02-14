Bhumi Pednekar's Tribute To Her 'forever,unconditional And Loyal Love' Catches Our Feels

It's true that love comes in many forms to those who truly deserve it. Amidst the brouhaha of Valentine's Day on social media by many B-town actors, Bhumi Pednekar's post captioned 'me with my valentine' along with the picture is totally relatable. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor hit us right in the feels of 'forever, unconditional and loyal love' when she shared her special Valentine's picture.

The Bala actor has reportedly been busy with the shoot of her upcoming thriller Durgavati in a remote location. Bhumi Pednekar recently featured in the romantic song 'Channa Vey' from the Vicky Kaushal starrer film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. From the looks of it, the actor played the role of Vicky Kaushal's character's wife in the horror film.

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi was last seen in the Mudassar Aziz directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The actor will be seen next in Dharma Productions' upcoming horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship along with Uri actor Vicky Kaushal. Bhumi will also have a special appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Hitesh Kewalya film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Both films are scheduled to release on February 21, 2020.

The actor has recently started filming for her next film Durgavati, the horror-thriller film in which she will be playing the titular role of an IAS officer. She will also feature in Karan Johar's period drama film Takht along with an ensemble cast which also includes actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh among others.

