Bhumi Pednekar And Samiksha Pednekar Pose Together, Netizens Say "judwaa"

Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar recently uploaded a picture together which left their fans confused due to the uncanny resemblance they share. Upon uploading the image, fans were quick to comment that the two sisters looked strikingly similar and thus almost looked like twins. Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar in the past have uploaded several pictures together and fans were quick to call out the similarities between the sisters. Bhumi and Samiksha share a difference of 3 years. Samiksha Pednekar is a lawyer by profession while Bhumi Pednekar ventured into the film industry.

Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar called twins by netizens

Upon sharing the picture, Samiksha wrote that being sisters, they have a language of their own. Bhumi Pednekar too re-shared the picture and captioned it as “Just us”. Thus the two sisters shared an adorable moment together. The picture was praised by fans of Bhumi and they also realised that the Pednekar sisters looked a lot similar. Fans even called them “Judwaa” as they were surprised by how similar they looked together.

In the past, Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar have uploaded pictures together and fans have always noticed the similarities between the two. However, the picture shared today looked unique as the two shared a striking resemblance with each other.

The sisters share an amazing bond and Bhumi Pednekar shared several childhood pictures on Samiksha's birthday in the month of February. Bhumi mentioned how proud she was of her sister and also added that their mom was proud of the woman she had become. Fans adored the pictures shared by Bhumi Pednekar in the birthday post and even wished Samiksha on her special day.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen next in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The film has been directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and will feature Konkona Sen Sharma and Kubra Sait in pivotal roles. Bhumi will also be seen in Durgavati which is been hailed as a horror film directed by Ashok. Badhaai Do is another film that will see Bhumi Pednekar along with actor Rajkummar Rao. The multi starrer magnum opus Takht will also feature Bhumi Pednekar along with a huge star cast including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film will be directed by Karan Johar, according to a news portal.

