'Climate Warrior' Bhumi Pednekar Says, ‘I Believe In Repeating Clothes!’

Several celebrities have come forward over the past couple of years to campaign for different social causes. Sonchiriya actor Bhumi Pednekar is among the many celebs who have voiced her concern about the current climate change and water crisis. Recently, Bhumi, who is rooting for sustainability of climate conservation, revealed that she believes in repeating clothes.

Bhumi revealed, "I believe in repeating clothes. I repeat clothes all the time. I don’t think that people might see me wearing the same clothes because as an actress you are told to always wear different and new outfits but, honestly, I don't care. There are so many businesses that I have come across where people are renting clothes! I love the idea! It’s genius!"

The actor further added, "Even personally, between me and my sister, our wardrobe is pretty much one. We share clothes. We keep repeating clothes and we have no problem with that! In the last 2 years, I have consciously started seeing how climate-conscious the brand is before I wear them.” She also said that “today, we have enough options of such brands".

The actor also feels that the whole world is now shifting towards sustainability in a big way. She says, "And, rightly so. If you have noticed, there is a large shift in the way brands are now dealing with sustainability. All your high fashion brands, luxury brands all slowly and steady turning towards sustainability. I really hope that the process happens a lot faster because as a consumer you will consume what is given to you. Unfortunately, with recycled and up-cycled fashion, the price difference is a lot and it's not affordable for everybody."

About Bhumi’s 'Climate Warrior' initiative

Bhumi is an environmentally conscious person who has taken up climate change as a cause for fellow Indians to raise awareness. Bhumi initiated an online and offline ‘Climate Warrior’ campaign to unite Indian people to help protect the environment. The actor is fighting for sustainability and says it is vital to saving the environment.

Climate Warrior is an initiative that focuses on raising awareness about the impending crisis. As defined by Bhumi, Climate Warrior, many climate activists will be given a forum to address sustainability and environmentally sustainable living choices. In a social media video, Bhumi Pednekar explained the initiative to her followers. Take a look below:

(Story credit: Bhumi Pednekar's spokesperson/ PR team)

