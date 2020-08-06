Bhumi Pednekar Poses With Her Entourage On 'Durgavati' Sets As She Resumes Work

Bhumi Pednekar recently took to social media to give fans a sneak-peek into her lockdown shoot diaries, sporting a face mask. After staying home for almost four months, the Saand Ki Aankh actor has finally ventured out to shoot for a TVC shoot. Pednekar shared a selfie from the sets of the movie along with her entourage.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Resumes Work, Feels 'Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana' While Traveling; See

Bhumi Pednekar gushes 'new normal' as she resumes shoot

After a halt of several months, the shoot of film and television industries are steadily resuming taking all the preventive measures under consideration. After expressing her excitement to head back to sets, being a workaholic, in several interviews amid lockdown, Bhumi Pednekar has finally resumed shooting. Earlier this morning, i.e. August 6, Pednekar took to her Instagram story to share a selfie with her entourage from the sets of a commercial ad shoot. While the 31-year-old posed for a selfie in a face mask, her entire team was seen sporting a PPE kit, following the COVID-19 guidelines disseminated by the state government. Sharing the selfie, Bhumi wrote, "The new normal. Shoot Day 2. Coming soon!! (sic)".

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Shares Animated Video Of Her Character Avatars, Calls It 'cute'

Check out her post below:

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Bhumi, who has multiple releases lined up, had spoken about being scared of resuming shoot but also expressed her concern about people whose livelihood is dependent on their every day's work. Pednekar had also expressed saying she was waiting to get back on the sets. The Bala actor cannot wait to resume the shoot of her films, as she jokingly stated that if anyone tells her that they're ready to shoot, she will just 'dive in'.

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt's 'KGF 2' Look, Bhumi Pednekar Called Out By Diet Sabya For 'sneaky Behaviour'

The actor has a couple of upcoming films in her kitty. She will next be seen playing the lead role in director G. Ashok's horror thriller, titled Durgavati. The film is a remake of Ashok's own Telugu film Bhaagamathie, which released in 2018.

In addition to Durgavati, Pednekar will also play the lead in Ekta Kapoor's comedy film titled Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare alongside Konkana Sen Sharma. As of now, the shoot of both films has not resumed. But if the grapevines are to be believed, Durgavati's shoot is said to go on floors by next week.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar To Resume Shooting For Upcoming Film 'Durgavati' Next Week?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.