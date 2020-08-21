Bhumi Pednekar Shares 'Jeene Ka Crazy Tareeka' With Sister Samiksha; Watch Here

After sharing an adorable photograph with younger sister Samiksha Pednekar on Instagram, the Pednekar sisters shelled out major sibling goals in Bhumi Pednekar's latest commercial ad video. Earlier this morning, Bhumi revealed 'Jeene ka crazy tareeka' with Samiksha as the duo danced to the tunes of an upbeat song in Kurkure's latest commercial ad.

The Saand Ki Aankh actor also revealed that their performance was choreographed by ace choreographer and Dance India Dance Season 1 winner, Shakti Mohan.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Urges Fans To Go Eco-friendly For Ganpati Festival; Read Details

Bhumi Pednekar has a '#ChatpataShukriya' for Samiksha Pednekar

Sister duo Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar recently featured in a commercial ad wherein they flaunted their dancing skills. While Bhumi rocked a pink sweatshirt paired with black sweatpants, Samiksha sported a dark blue crop top with horizontal red and white stripes, paired with black sweatpants in the video. Earlier today, Bhumi took to her Instagram handle to share the dance video and was all-praise about her younger sister in the caption of the post.

She also revealed that her performance was choreographed by Shakti Mohan. Sharing the video she captioned it writing, "Jeene ka crazy tareeka maine hai isse seekha. Is behena ka kya kehna! Meri taraf se Samiksha ko #ChatpataShukriya #TedhiHaiParMeriHai. Choreography Credit - @mohanshakti".

On the other hand, Samiksha took to her Instagram handle to share the same video and wrote, "Abhi ho ya bachpan, Bhumi se raha hai meri life mein full on chatpatapan".

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Demands Justice For Sudeeksha Bhati, Says 'break The Patriarchy'

Check out their IG posts below:

Not so long ago, Bhumi reposted a photograph shared by Samiksha on her Instagram handle. In the picture shared by her, the sibling duo took social media by surprise with their striking resemblance with each other, which made netizens question them if they were twin sisters.

In fact, Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddharth Kapoor even came up with a portmanteau of their names which read, "Bhumiksha". Sharing the pic, Samiksha captioned it, "We have a language of our own".

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar And Samiksha Pednekar Pose Together, Netizens Say "judwaa"

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Bhumi has multiple upcoming films in her kitty on the work front. She will soon be seen essaying the role of an IAS officer in Akshay Kumar's upcoming film titled Durgavati. Apart from Durgavti, Bhumi will also be seen sharing the screen space with Konkana Sen in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film titled Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Also Read | 'Climate Warrior' Bhumi Pednekar Says, ‘I Believe In Repeating Clothes!’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.