Bhumi Pednekar Demands Justice For Sudeeksha Bhati, Says 'break The Patriarchy'

The death of a UP student in Bulandshahr is creating national headlines. The death of Sudeeksha Bhati has caused national outrage and has also led to many Bollywood celebrities voicing their opinion. Actor Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram and shared her opinion about the Bhati’s unfortunate death and patriarchy in general.

Bhumi Pednekar voices her opinion on patriarchy after Bhati’s death

India has witnessed several incidents of rape, sexual harassment, sexual assault, and other forms of harassment over the years. While many of them went unnoticed, some of them made headlines. One such incident is the death of a bright student named Sudeeksha Bhati in UP’s Bulandshahr district.

This incident has led to many people questioning the increasing crime rate against women in our country and also the judicial system. Apart from the common public, even Bollywood celebrities are voicing their opinion about Sudeeksha’s death. Dum Lage Ke Haisha actor Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram and talked about Sudeeksha’s death.

In her Instagram story, Bhumi Pednekar shared Sudeeksha Bhati’s photo and passed condolences to her family. She also wrote, “Sudeeksha Bhati, a 20-year-old from Western Uttar Pradesh, who overcame many odds and secured 98% in Class 12". Bhumi continued, “She then received a full-time scholarship at a prestigious university in the United States, was killed on Monday in a road accident on in the state’s Bulandshahr district”.

Bhumi also revealed, “The family alleges that two men on a bike chased the 20-year-old and were harassing her (eve-teasing) and caused the accident”. The actor continued and wrote, “The district administration, however, has said the officials probing the case have found no proof of harassment”. Take a look at Bhumi Pednkear’s story here.

In her next Instagram story, Bhumi Pednekar shared a video about Sudeeksha Bhati’s case from the NDTV channel. She also hoped that Sudeeksha gets the justice she deserves and also hoped that justice, in this case, helps to “break the patriarchy”.

As mentioned earlier Sudeeksha Bhati’s death came as a shock to many and led to national headlines. The moment the news broke, that the promising scholar’s death was caused due her and her brother’s attempts to escape two eve-teasers on the road, an outcry for justice in this case. Apart from the harassment angle, the police are also investigating an insurance money issue related to the 20-year old woman.

