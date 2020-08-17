Bhumi Pednekar Urges Fans To Go Eco-friendly For Ganpati Festival; Read Details

Bhumi Pednekar has always been very bold and outspoken on social matters. Recently, the actor was spotted spreading the message of ecological conservation to the next generations, as Bhumi Pednekar urged citizens to go for an eco-friendly Ganpati for nature preservation. Read further here about what she had to say.

Bhumi Pednekar urges fans to go eco-friendly

The auspicious festival of Ganpati that is hugely celebrated in Maharashtra, is all set to arrive this year on August 22, 2020. Bollywood actor, Bhumi Pednekar, who is a very passionate climate advocate is seen urging citizens to opt for an eco-friendly Ganpati for the festival.

Given the global pandemic situation, the immersion of the idol has also become an extremely sensitive issue and Bhumi Pednekar feels that people should adopt a new DIY (Do It Yourself) method of making and immersing Ganpati idols at home itself, as she says that they have numerous benefits for nature too.

Bhumi Pednekar said that this is her most favourite festival and they have been celebrating Ganpati for years in her family. Since she has been on this journey of climate conservation, she has realised that there are better and more sustainable ways of celebrating this festival. Bhumi Pednekar said that nature is GOD, GOD is nature and we have to find better alternatives.

For the festival of Ganpati, Bhumi Pednekar has joined hands with the sculptor and environment activist, Dattadri from Maharashtra, in order to spread this important message. Dattadri is a specialist in making eco-friendly Ganpati idols with having seeds planted inside the idol. The idol can then be immersed into clay pots after the festivities get over and the seeds then start to sprout and give birth to a new tree.

Bhumi Pednekar said that she really hopes that concepts like these are adopted by as many citizens as possible, in order to spread the message of ecological conservation to the coming generations. She said that she hopes people get inspired by it and act and choose environment-friendly alternatives that can prove to be revolutionary ideas that protect our country. Bhumi Pednekar said that people have to work in order to change the mindset of others and try and make them realise that one can celebrate the festivals with all gusto but one can celebrate them in the most environmentally conscious way too.

(With Inputs from PR)

