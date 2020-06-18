Kartik Aaryan With Bhumi Pednekar Or Sara Ali Khan: Which Duo Makes The Better Pair?

Bollywood actors Bhumi Pednekar and Sara Ali Khan were seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in their last releases. Bhumi Pednekar played the role of a wife while Sara Ali Khan was seen playing the love interest. Both the actors, Bhumi Pednekar and Sara Ali Khan, were freshly paired with Kartik Aaryan. Read on to know which actor was better in the lead with Kartik Aaryan.

Better with Kartik: Bhumi vs Sara?

Bhumi Pednekar with Kartik Aaryan

Ever since its inception, fans were excited to watch Kartik Aaryan romancing Bhumi Pednekar along with Ananya Panday. Pati Patni Aur Woh hit the theatres on December 6, 2019. The Mudasir Aziz directorial picturised a story of a loving husband, who, after a few years of marriage, indulges in an extramarital affair. Bhumi was seen playing Patni and Kartik played Pati while Ananya Panday essayed the role of 'Woh'.

Reportedly, the film took an opening of ₹9.10 crores. The rom-com managed to collect ₹35.94 crores on its first weekend, according to the reports. Many online reports claim that Pati Patni Aur Woh has bagged around ₹117.70 crores. Though a few remarks in the trailer of the film created a buzz for all wrong reasons, after the release many critics praised the performances of the star cast.

Sara Ali Khan with Kartik Aaryan

After Sara Ali Khan spoke about her affection for Kartik Aaryan on national television, their fans, Sartik, were eagerly waiting for the duo to share the screen space. The sequel of 2009's flick Love Aaj Kal with the same name, released on February 14, 2020. The story of the film revolved around two individuals, Veer and Zoe. The plot of the film explored how the Gen Z struggles with balancing career and love. Randeep Hooda and debutant Arushi Sharma were also seen playing the lead.

Reportedly, the film took an opening of ₹11.47 crores. The romantic drama managed to collect ₹31.03 crores on its first weekend, according to the reports. Many online reports claim that Pati Patni Aur Woh has bagged around ₹34.99 crores. Though the Sartik fans were excited to watch the duo on the silver screen the storyline failed to attract footfalls at the BO. The film garnered a mixed response.

