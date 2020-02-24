The Debate
Sara Ali Khan's BTS Pictures From 'Kedarnath' Sets Will Make You Nostalgic

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan's pictures from the set of her debut film Kedarnath will make her fans want to see the film all over again. Check out the BTS pictures, here.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan was most recently seen essaying the role of Zoe for the Imtiaz Ali directed film Love Aj Kal. The actor left a mark on the Hindi Film Industry after she made her debut with the film Kedarnath in 2018. The movie shot her to fame and made her a household name. She was seen starring opposite Kai Po Che actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the film. Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram a few months back and posted a throwback picture from the sets of her debut film. Here are some of the BTS pictures shared by Sara from the sets of the film Kedarnath on her Instagram account.

Sara Ali Khan's photos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Apart from the picture, Sara Ali Khan also shared a video from the sets of the film Kedarnath. The movie helmed by Abhishek Kapoor is based on a love story between two people who belong to different religions. Kedarnath portrays the story of a Muslim guy who saves a Hindu girl from the Uttarakhand floods at the pilgrimage. Kedarnath was released on December 7, 2018.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan's Best Scenes From Her Debut Movie 'Kedarnath' Where She Played Mukku

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
