Bhumi Pednekar Aced Black Like A Pro Inspiring Fashion Lovers All Over

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is not only known for her great acting chops but also for her sartorial choices. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor has stolen the hearts of fans with her style statements. From slaying casual tees to beautiful ethnic dresses, Bhumi Pednekar has always upped the fashion game for her contemporaries.

The actor seems to be in love with all-black look. Pednekar has been spotted wearing all-black outfits several times now. Here's taking a look at how well Pednekar has aced black like a pro:

Instances when Bhumi Pednekar donned black like a pro

Slaying in all-black for Christmas

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is donning this all-black chic look in thigh-high slit dress. Pednekar creatively flaunted her thighs and waistline by sporting a thigh-high skirt. The actor wore strapped heels, accessorized her outfit with a diamond choker and got a wavy hairdo. To complete her look, she opted for copper-coloured lipstick.

The one with a flowy and frilled dress on a weekend

The Bala actor rocked this all-black frilled dress on a weekend. Bhumi is sizzling in this black dress, flaunting her toned arms. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor tied her hair back with this super frilled outfit. She opted for minimal makeup to complete the look.

Donning the boho style for a shoot of RasinGlobal for Blackfriday

The Lust Stories actor is a clad in a boho styled all-black outfit. Bhumi Pednekar is acing the look in this black apple-cut dress. She has teamed the dress with black bangles and pointed heels. She has opted for a wavy hairstyle and minimal makeup.

Slaying a silk black saree

The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor rocked a monotone silk saree. The Bollywood diva has teamed up this silk black saree with the same shaded blouse. She opted for a wavy hairdo and minimal makeup. She went for nude lip shade and smokey eye makeup.

Rocking a black lehenga for Diwali

Bhumi Pednekar is acing the traditional look in black sequined lehenga. She has teamed the shimmery lehenga with same coloured dupatta. Opting for minimal makeup, the actor completed her look by putting on traditional statement jhumkas.

