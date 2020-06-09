Bhumi Pednekar & Sister Samiksha Pednekar Happily Gossip In Bed; Fan Call Them 'twins'

Bhumi Pednekar shared an adorable picture with sister Samiksha Pednekar on Monday night. As seen in the picture, the two sisters are seen gossiping in bed. They look at each other and smile heartily. Not to miss the personalised sequin cushion on their bed that catches attention.

Bhumi Pednekar's post garnered a lot of attention on the internet, as fans gushed to drop comments on her post. While a user called them "Twins", some also dropped hearts on the post. A fan wrote, "Our sunshines." Many simply also commented with awestruck emoticons. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's picture with sister Samiksha here.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar runs her own non-profit initiative, known as the Climate Warrior. This initiative mainly celebrates real-life heroes working towards the cause of climate change. After Bhumi Pednekar took to her official social media handle and announced that Climate Warrior is starting a new campaign, known as "One Wish For The Earth", ahead of Environment Day, her campaign received a lot of support from Bollywood actors.

Bhumi Pednekar’s One Wish For The Earth campaign received massive support from Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee Pannu among others. All the stars took to their respective social media handles and revealed their One Wish For The Earth through a video. Bhumi Pednekar re-posted all the videos on her Instagram handle too.

On the work front

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen with Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. The actor will next be seen on the big screen in the upcoming film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The comedy-drama also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar.

The Bollywood diva also has two widely spoken films in her kitty, namely, Durgavati and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer movie Takht. However, the release dates of these movies are yet to be officially announced. While Durgavati is a horror-thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, Takht is a periodic drama featuring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

