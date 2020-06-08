Bhumi Pednekar Says She Misses The Ocean On World Oceans Day 2020

World Oceans Day is being celebrated today i.e June 8, 2020. The year-round, the theme of World Oceans Day selected by the United Nations is 'Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean'. Throughout the past week, the official World Oceans Day social media has been carrying out various virtual campaigns to educate people about the importance of ocean conservation. On account of World Oceans Day, actor Bhumi Pednekar also took to her Instagram and made a post where she revealed how she misses oceans. Check it out below.

Bhumi Pednekar's World Oceans Day 2020 post

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram and shared a video of her indulging in a photoshoot as she poses near the ocean. In the caption, Bhumi Pednekar shared that she misses being by the ocean and also joked about how she misses getting her pictures clicked. Along with this post, Bhumi Pednekar also took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of an ocean shore. She coupled the photo in her stories with the 'Plastic Free Ocean' sticker.

Bhumi Pednekar has evidently been one of the most passionate advocates of environmental conservation and has tried to give voice to various environmental issues that deserve mainstream attention. She started off a countrywide movement called Climate Warrior which helps to raise awareness about environmental conservation and global warming. Recently, on World Environment Day, Bhumi Pednekar urged many factors from Bollywood to share their 'One Wish for Environment', where factors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan came forward and stated the one immediate change they wish to see in society with regards to environmental conservation.

On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar herself hosted a few young Climate Warriors through a video call session on World Environment Day. During the video session, Bhumi Pednekar asked young kids about their vision and dream for Earth while also educating them about the importance of environmental conservation. Bhumi Pednekar also recently joined the Spit Free India movement where she urged people to break the habit of spitting in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. With her constant efforts towards making people aware of the importance of ecological resources and nature, it is evident that Bhumi Pednekar has picked up the mantle of a Climate Warrior with utmost commitment.

