Bhumi Pednekar & Tamannaah Bhatia Slay In Green Sequin Sarees, See Pictures

Bollywood stars often give millennials major fashion goals with their impeccable sartorial choices. Be it traditional or western, style icons like Bhumi Pednekar and Tamannaah Bhatia surprise fans police with their splendid fashion statements. Previously, both the divas were spotted in a similar traditional avatar. Read on to know how both Bhumi Pednekar and Tamannaah Bhatia styled their looks.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar opted for a light green sequin saree for one of her photoshoots. The saree was draped over a golden blouse featuring a plunging neckline. Bhumi’s saree has sparkly sequin work done all over it. With this traditional ensemble, Bhumi Pednekar’s accessory choice came as no surprise to fans. Like always, the actor opted for minimalistic accessories. She kept her look simple yet elegant with nude makeup and flushed cheeks.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted in an emerald green sequin saree for one her photoshoots. The saree has sequential work done with tiny yellow sequences all over it. The actor has accessorised her look with heavy statement jewellery. Tamannaah Bhatia paired her saree with matching statement choker necklace and a peppy ring on her hand. The sequin saree was draped over a matching gown featuring a plunging neckline. The diva rounded off her look with minimalistic makeup and nude lips. Wavy hair left open completed her look.

Professional front

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen on the silver screen in Bhanu Pratap Singh directed Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. The movie based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai, it tells the story of an officer who has to move an abandoned and haunted hip lying on Juhu beach.

Bhumi Pednekar will next feature in G. Ashok’s horror thriller Durgavati. The movie is a remake of 2018 Telugu movie Bhaagamathie. The movie features Bhumi Pednekar essaying the role of an IAS officer, which was played by Anushka Shetty in the original Telugu version.

Tamannaah Bhatia, on the other hand, was last seen in Anil Ravipudi’s action-comedy movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actor will next star in Shamas Nawab Siddiqui directed Bole Chudiyan. Along with Tamannaah Bhatia, the film will also feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role.

