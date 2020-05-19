Unseen Pic Of The Day: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Never-seen-before Goofy Side Is Sight To Behold

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most sought after stars in the South Indian film industry. The actor has carved a niche for herself in the industry and has delivered blockbusters like Oosaravelli, Ayan, Badrinath and more. Currently, a major throwback picture of Tamannah Bhatia has been surfacing online.

The throwback picture takes us back to the time when Tamannaah Bhatia enjoyed some quality time with her brother. In the picture, Tamannaah is seen sitting on the floor with her brother sitting on the couch. The duo is seen striking some goofy poses for the pictures. Tamannaah Bhatia is seen wearing a pastel coloured top with denim while her brother is keeping it casual with striped polo T-shirt and shorts. Fans have been complimenting Tamannaah Bhatia for her cuteness and the picture has been shared on various fan pages.

In the recent past, according to reports by a leading media portal, it was reported that Tamannaah was approached for a Ravi Teja starrer film. A source of a leading media portal told them that Tamannaah did not even listen to the script of the project. Moreover, Tamannaah had allegedly hiked her fees and wanted to charge Rs 2.5 crores for the flick.

A source of a media portal weighed in on the matter and said that usually, top female actors cut their remuneration to working with popular stars like Ravi Teja or a big production house. But that does not seem to be the case with Tamannaah as she did not do that. Instead of cutting down her fees, she reportedly hiked it by Rs 1 crore. This left the makers in shock and utter surprise.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Ravi Teja had delivered a super hit film at the box office in the year 2015. Their film, Bengal Tiger, was well-received by fans and critics alike. The Telugu language action comedy film revolved around a conflict between two intelligent people and the roles they play in each other’s lives.

Other projects

Tamannaah Bhatia had made her debut in Bollywood film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra in the year 2005. She has also been featured opposite Akshay Kumar in Entertainment in the year 2014. Tamannaah Bhatia gained major recognition with her role as Avantika in the movie Baahubali and its sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion.

According to media portals, the actor was filming for Bole Chudiyan which was set to release in the year 2020. Other than that, the actor has been making it to headlines regarding her marriage. There are speculations that the actor is in a romantic relationship with a Pakistani cricketer. However, the actor has shut down all these rumours.

