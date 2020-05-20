Bhumi Pednekar's 'Shubh Mangala Saavdhan' & 'Durgavati' Are Remakes Of These South Films

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar began her career with her 2015 release Dum Laga Ke Haisha alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Since then the diva has impressed the audiences with her versatile roles and has carved a niche for herself in the film fraternity. Fans have seen Bhumi Pednekar essaying different roles, be it a sharpshooter in Shooter Dadi or a courageous wife in Toiler:Ek Prem Katha. Bhumi Pednekar has also been a part of movies that were a remake of South Indian movies. Here is a list.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is 2017 romantic-comedy-drama movie helmed by R.S. Prasanna. The movie was bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan features Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana in pivotal roles. The movie is a remake of the hit Tamil movie Kalyana Samayal Saadham. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Mudit Sharma (Played by Ayushmann Khurrana) and Sugandha Joshi (Bhumi Pednekar).

ALSO READ| Bhumi Pednekar Has A Number Of Big Projects In Her Kitty; 'Durgavati', 'Takht' And More

Shy by nature, Mudit fails to propose Sugandha in person. However, he later sends an online marriage proposal. When the duo meets in person, love sparks and they take it another level by formally exchanging marriage proposals between their families.

One fine day, when Sugandha’s parents are out of town, the couple get physically intimate with each other. In the middle, uncomfortable Mudit walks out of bed to use the washroom. When he gets back he is fully dressed, concerned Sugandha asks him if somethings wrong. Mudit then explains his erectile dysfunction problem to Sugandha with the help of a biscuit.

ALSO READ| When Bhumi Pednekar And Vaani Kapoor Dazzles In Stunning Shimmery Outfits

Durgavati

Durgavati is Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming horror thriller movie. Helmed by G. Ashok, Durgavati is a remake of 2018 Telugu movie Bhaagamathie. The movie features Bhumi Pednekar essaying the role of an IAS officer, which was played by Anushka Shetty in the original Telugu version.

The movie is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Vikarma Malhotra and Akshay Kumar under the banners of T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment and Cape of Good Films. Durgavati is scheduled to release this year. However, the date of release is unsure yet due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ| Bhumi Pednekar Or Sonam Kapoor; Who Wore Layered Bandeau Dress Better?

The Telugu version of the movie was simultaneously shot in Tamil too under the same title. The ending of Bhaagamathie is loosely based on the movie, The Usual Suspects. The plot the movie revolves around a woman who is interrogated by law enforcers investigating a politician they suspect of corruption. While interrogation, the woman is imprisoned in a haunted house rather being kept in the normal jail.

ALSO READ| Bhumi Pednekar Or Samantha Akkineni: Whose Bridal Attire Is Spot-on?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.