When Bhumi Pednekar And Vaani Kapoor Dazzles In Stunning Shimmery Outfits

Bhumi Pednekar kickstarted her acting journey with Sharat Katariya's Dum Laga Ke Haisha co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanjay Mishra in 2015. The Bala actor was last seen in Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship alongside Vicky Kaushal and will next be seen in Durgavati alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. The actor has carved a niche for herself in the film industry in a very short span of time. Some of her popular movies include Pati Patni Aur Woh, Saand Ki Aankh, and many more.

Vaani Kapoor has also delivered some outstanding performances in movies. The actor was last seen in War co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff and will next be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera. Both the actors, Bhumi Pednekar and Vaani Kapoor, apart from being known for their stellar performances, are also known for their fashion game. The actors were seen sporting similar shimmery outfits and fans are finding themselves in a major fix. Have a look at their pics in similar outfits:

Bhumi Pednekar and Vaani Kapoor in shimmery outfits

The actor rocked a silver shimmery outfit during a promotional event. Pednekar completed her look in a silver shimmery outfit by wearing black stilettos and dangling earrings. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's photo:

Vaani Kapoor made heads turn in this silver shimmery jumpsuit that was designed by Nikhil Thampi. But unlike Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor paired her outfit with strappy stilettos and diamond jewellery. The actor opted for the outfit at the Filmfare Festival Awards held in 2019.

Fans spotted the similarities in outfits quickly. They found it very hard to judge as to who wore the outfit better. However, both the actors looked stunning in the shimmery outfits and rocked it with style and elegance.

