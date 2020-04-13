Everytime Bhumi Pednekar Flaunted Her Glitzy Awards Like A Boss!

With hard work comes success and for celebs, awards play a big role as they give motivation. And hence it is not surprising to see the stars of the industry showing off their glitzy awards on social media. Speaking of which, Bhumi Pednekar, who has carved a niche for herself in the industry, has bagged many awards for her quintessential roles and acting flamboyance. Not to miss how Bhumi flaunts her awards like a boss on social media. Let's take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's photos with her glitzy awards.

Bhumi Pednekar's photos with her glitzy awards

When Bhumi Pednekar won an award for playing the role of Latika in the much-acclaimed movie Bala, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gupta

Bhumi Pednekar received the Lions Gold Award for 'Best Actor Female' for her fierce role as Chandro Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh 2019

"I am full of gratitude and so motivated to work harder and push myself," said Pednekar who won an award at the IFFAM (International Film Festival & Awards Macau)

When the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' star bagged a trophy at the Screen Screen Awards in December 2019 for 'Saand Ki Aankh'

When Bhumi won the Devi Award on International Day Of Girl Child and dedicated it to her parents

