Bhumi Pednekar Is Almost Identical To Sister Samiksha, Check Out Their Pic

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most popular actors in the Indian film industry. The actor is known for her beauty and acting talents. Bhumi also has a sister who is not a part of the film industry. Recently, the actor posted a picture on Instagram with her sister and fans asked her if she was just standing in front of a mirror.

Bhumi Pednekar shares a picture with her sister, fans wonder if it is just her refections

Bhumi Pednekar and her sister, Samiksha Pednekar, are spitting images of each other. The two of them are almost identical to each other and look like twins, even though Samiksha is five years younger to her sister. Bhumi recently posted an image of herself alongside her sister and fans were stunned by their identical features. Many fans joked that Bhumi was just standing in front of a mirror and that Samiksha was just a reflection. In fact, the two look so similar that it is hard for even Bhumi's biggest fans to differentiate between the two of them. Here is the image that Bhumi posted yesterday on Christmas. She captioned the image by writing, "The Pednekar’s."

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar recently featured in the romantic comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The movie was a decent success at the domestic Box Office and has earned around ₹107.42 crores. The actor is also set to feature in multiple upcoming movies in 2020.

Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen on the big screen in the horror film Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. The movie is set to release on February 21, 2020, and is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. Later in 2020, Bhumi will star in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare where she will star alongside Konkona Sen Sharma.

