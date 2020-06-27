Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Khurrana Or Kareena Kapoor-Ajay Devgn, Better On Screen Duo?

Bollywood actors Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana, and Kareena Kapoor and Ajay Devgn have shared the screen space for numerous hit films. Bhumi and Ayushmann have shared the screen space in three films while Kareena and Ajay have given around seven films. Read on to know which on-screen duo is better.

Bhumi-Ayushmann or Kareena-Ajay; the better duo

Bhumi Pednekar & Ayushmann Khurrana

Bhumi Pednekar entered the Bollywood industry alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the hit film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, in the year 2015. The film produced under the YRF banner was treasured for the impeccable star cast and storyline. The film ran for 50 days in the theatres and managed to bag an estimated total of ₹70 crores at the box-office.

Then after two years, the duo again came together for their second amazing collaboration, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which was a Hindi remake of a Tamil film. Reportedly, the film acknowledged a positive response from the critics and the audience. The film also raked in the amount of around ₹64 crores.

Their third film together was Bala, in 2019. The film also starred Yami Gautam in the lead. According to reports, this Amar Kaushik’s directorial managed to gain an estimated amount of ₹171 crores.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's projects with Ajay Devgn

Kareena Kapoor and Ajay Devgn were first seen in 2003's release LOC. But, they were first seen opposite each other in Vishal Bharadwaj's Omkara. After that Kareena and Ajay shared screen for various films including Halla Bol and Satyagrah.

The pair became popular after being part of Rohit Shetty's comedy franchise Golmaal as they were the lead pair in the two parts. The second and third installment of the series, where Kareena was cast opposite Ajay, managed to bag huge amounts at the BO. Reportedly, the third film of the series, which released in 2010, became one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

After collaborating in two comedy films, Kareena and Ajay again romanced in Rohit Shetty's action franchise Singham. The duo was seen in the sequel, titled Singham Returns, which was declared super hit by a report of Box Office India. Reportedly, the collection of the film was estimated at around ₹140 crores. It released on August 15, 2014.

