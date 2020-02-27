Bhumi Pednekar & Ayushmann Khurrana's Memorable Dialogues From 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Shubh Mangal Savadhan was a hit when it released in 2017. The movie revolved around a guy who suffered from erectile dysfunction. Here are some of the best dialogues from the film that are still popular among fans.

Best dialogues from 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan'

Ayushmann Khurrana

Mard woh nahi hota jise dard nahi hota ... mard woh hota hai joh na kisi ko dard deta hai, na dene deta hai

In our society, men are always expected to be strong, irrespective of their emotions and feelings. This dialogue from the movie Shubh Mangal Saavdhan simply means that a real gentleman is someone who never hurts anyone and neither does he let anybody hurt anyone.

Sab meri shaadi ke peeche aise padhe huye hai jaise India ka GDP meri shaadi pe depend karta hai

This was another hilarious dialogue from the movie delivered by Ayushmann Khurrana. The entire film focuses on the marriage of Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana. However, as the movie progresses, Ayushmann Khurrana refuses to get married, but his family keeps pressuring him. That is when he, out of frustration, says that his marriage is not as important as the GDP of India.

Bhumi Pednekar

Delhi ke ladkon ke baare mein na zyada sochna nahi chahiye ... faltu mein expectations badh jaati hai

Bhumi Pednekar’s role as Sugandha Joshi was that of an outspoken girl. In one of the dialogues, she says that one should not expect anything from boys who are from Delhi. What she meant is that they are unnecessarily hyped.

Shaadi ke baad love story shuru nahi hoti ... khatam ho jaati hai

Bhumi Pednekar’s character was about a girl who is hopelessly romantic. Her character was about a girl who does not believe in arranged marriages. And in one the scenes, she is seen saying that after any marriage, a love story ends.

