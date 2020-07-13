Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Khurrana Or Salman Khan-Priyanka Chopra, Your Fav On-screen Pair?

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana have worked together in several hit films and are a popular on-screen pair. Another popular pair in Bollywood is Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra, who were last seen together in the year 2008. They have been in three films together so far. So, let’s see which on-screen pair Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar or Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra, were loved more by the fans.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar debuted in Bollywood opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the hit film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The film released in the year 2015. The film produced under the YRF banner was treasured for the impeccable act of the star cast and storyline. The film ran for 50 days in the theatres and managed to bag an estimated total of ₹70 crores at the box-office.

Then after two years, the duo, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ayushmann Khurrana came together again for their second amazing collaboration, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which was a Hindi remake of a Tamil film. The film garnered a positive response from the critics as well as the audience. The film also raked in the amount of around ₹64 crores at the Box Office.

Bhumi Pedneaker and Ayushmann Khurrana again joined up for their third project named, Bala, in 2019. The film also starred Yami Gautam in the lead. According to reports, this Amar Kaushik’s directorial managed to gain an estimated amount of ₹171 crores at BO.

Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra

Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra have worked in three films together till now. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, their 2004 release was Salman Khan's first film with Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, both. Salman and Priyanka’s on-screen performance in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi had received positive reviews and praises. The film went on to do a business of ₹565 million and was titled as the third-highest-grossing Indian film of the year. This romantic comedy film was directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

After that, Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra featured in Salaam-E-Ishq in the year 2007. The film was a romantic drama film directed by Nikkhil Advani and featured an ensemble cast. The cast of the film comprised of Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Govinda, Shannon Esra, Akshaye Khanna, Ayesha Takia, Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, Vidya Balan, Sohail Khan and Isha Koppikar in lead roles. Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra essayed the role of Rahul and Kamini in the film, who are in love with each other. Salaam-E-Ishq went on to earn an amount of 52 crores at the Box Office.

They were last seen in the film, God Tussi Great Ho in the year, 2008. This fantasy comedy-drama was penned and helmed by Rumi Jaffery. The film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles performed poorly at the box office.

