Bhumi Pednekar’s Rom-com Films That Impressed Fans & Did Great At The Box Office

Bhumi Pednekar has garnered an immense fan following in recent years. It is observed that Bhumi pours her heart and soul into every character she portrays. Bhumi Pednekar is always prepared to go a step forward in depicting her role with full dedication. Since Bhumi entered the acting industry she has been a bold and courageous in her movie choices. Some of her noted work includes Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Saand Ki Aankh, and Sonchiriya, among others. Below, we bring to you a list of rom-com done by the star over the years-

Bhumi Pednekar’s rom-com films to binge-watch-

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

The romantic comedy, Dum Laga Ke Haisha starred the popular Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles. This movie brought a refreshing change in Bollywood with its amazing casting and subject. It received a huge range of credit for flawlessly balancing comedy with drama and bestowing a romantic story that blossomed amazingly. Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana’s on-screen pair was just amazing and garnered a lot of appreciation. The movie did a business of Rs.71.85 crores at the Box Office.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

The rom-com drama film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was a story of a shy boy named, Mudit (Ayushmann Khurrana), who tries to woo Sugandha (Bhumi Pednekar) and they decide to get married. However, later things change and they deal with many problems, before the wedding. Their relationship suffers a hindrance when they realize that Mudit suffers from erectile dysfunction. The film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Bhargava, and Anshul Chauhan in lead roles. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan collected approximately Rs.86.39 crores at the Box Office.

Toilet: A Love Story

Bhumi Pednekar played the character of Akshay Kumar's wife in the film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The film was about a woman who battles all probabilities to get her husband to build a toilet for her at their home and leave all the old superstitious thinking. Bhumi Pednekar was seen in the romantic comedy film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha along with actor Akshay Kumar in the leads. The film was directed by Shree Narayan Singh and also starred Sudhir Pandey, Divyendu Sharma and Anupam Kher in the supporting roles. The film was a blockbuster and went on to do a business of Rs.311.5 crores at the Box Office.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh released in the year 2019. It was directed by Mudassar Aziz. The story of the film revolved around the life of a married man who gets attracted by the beauty and charm of a girl who just arrives in the city on a business trip. The bond and relationship between the two grow stronger and things soon begin to get out of hand. The film starred Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. Pati Patni Aur Woh collected an estimated of ₹117.70 crores at the Box Office.

