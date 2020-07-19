Bhumi-Ayushmann Or Parineeti-Sidharth; Who's The Better Onscreen Couple?

There are several popular on-screen pairs in Bollywood. Bhumi Pednekar- Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra- Sidharth Malhotra are two such on-screen pairs whose onscreen chemistry is widely noted. They have been in several memorable movies over the years. With all that said now, read to know more about the films of Bhumi Pednekar- Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra- Sidharth Malhotra.

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana's movies

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana have worked in a total of three movies together. Pednekar and Khurrana collaborated with each other for the first time in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The film, helmed by Sharat Katariya, features Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khuarrana in prominent roles. Bhumi Pednekar made her debut in the Hindi film industry with this film. The 2015 romantic comedy-drama film went on to earn numerous awards and accolades including Filmfare Awards and a National Film Award. The movie managed to earn a total net gross of ₹ 30,26,25,000 at the box-office. Critics praised Pednekar and Khurrana's on-screen chemistry and the two won awards for their performance.

Bala marked the second collaboration between Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana. The Amar Kaushik-directorial features Khurrana, Pednekar, and Yami Gautam in key roles. The second collaboration between Pednekar and Khurrana also earned awards for various aspects. The 2019 comedy film earned ₹ 1,10,97,50,000 at the bo- office and was declared 'superhit' at the box-office. Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana collaborated for the third time in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, released in 2020. However, Pednekar did not play a lead role and made a special appearance in one of the songs of the movie. The movie earned ₹ 58,92,50,000 at the box-office.

ALSO READ | Bhumi Pednekar Aced Black Like A Pro Inspiring Fashion Lovers All Over

ALSO READ | Bhumi Pednekar To Janhvi Kapoor: Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

Parineetti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's movies

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra have churned out a total of two movies together to date. The two first worked together in the movie titled Hasee Toh Phasee. The movie, which released in the year 2014, features Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. The film featuring Chopra and Malhotra was received positively by critics and viewers and won several awards for the songs and actors' performances. The movie earned ₹ 36,56,25,000 at the box-office.

Jabariya Jodi marked the second collaboration between Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra. The movie, helmed by Prashant Singh, released in the year 2019 and received mixed reviews from critics. It earned ₹ 16,08,75,000 at the box-office.

ALSO READ | Parineeti Chopra's 'Ishaqzaade': Best Dialogues From The Movie

ALSO READ | Party Anthems From Parineeti Chopra's Movies For Your Epic Dance Party

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.