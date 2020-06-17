Saif Ali Khan With Deepika Padukone Or Rani Mukerji: Which Duo Makes A Better Pair?

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji have shared the screen space with the Saif Ali Khan for numerous projects. Deepika Padukone has collaborated with Saif Ali Khan for four projects. On the other hand, Rani Mukerji and Saif have delivered three rom-com flicks. Read on to know which on-screen jodi has ruled at the BO.

Which duo makes a better pair with Saif Ali Khan?

Deepika Padukone with Saif Ali Khan

Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan marked their first collaboration with an Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal. The rom-com, released in 2009, managed to bag praises, and it is reported that the film bagged an estimated amount of ₹66 crores at the BO. Later, they were seen romancing in a drama film, Aarakshan, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee, among many others.

Reportedly, the critically acclaimed film closed its cash register with ₹41 crores. After that, they teamed up for 2012 and 2013 releases, Cocktail and Race 2, which were their third and fourth collaborated ventures. Reportedly, Cocktail collected an estimated amount of ₹74 crores, meanwhile, Race 2's collection is around ₹93 crores.

Rani Mukerji with Saif Ali Khan

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan were first seen together in 2003's LOC: Kargil, in which Rani was cast opposite Ajay Devgn, and Saif's love-interest was played by Kareena Kapoor Khan. The very next year, Rani and Saif joined hands for a rom-com, titled Hum Tum. The film was a major hit and bagged praises from the critics. Their chemistry won the hearts of the audience.

After the release of Hum Tum, they were next seen in Ta Ra Rum Pam, which released in 2007. The duo successfully spread their magic on the screen and left the audience in their awe. Reportedly, the film managed to close its counter at ₹70 crores. Though their next film, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, failed to attract footfalls at the BO, their chemistry amused their fans.

After a hiatus of almost 11 years, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan are gearing up to mark their comeback as on-screen couples. They will be next seen in the sequel of 2005 hit film Bunty Aur Babli. The film, bankrolled by YRF, will also feature Sidhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari.

