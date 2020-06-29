Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Khurrana Or Raveena Tandon-Govinda: Better On-screen Pair?

Bollywood actors Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana, and Raveena Tandon and Govinda have shared the screen space for numerous hit films. Bhumi and Ayushmann have shared the screen space in three films while Raveena Tandon and Govinda were one of the best on-screen couples of the '90s. Read on to know which on-screen duo is better.

Bhumi-Ayushmann or Raveena-Govinda: The better on-screen duo

Bhumi Pednekar & Ayushmann Khurrana

Bhumi Pednekar entered the Bollywood industry alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the hit film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, in the year 2015. The film produced under the YRF banner was treasured for the impeccable star cast and storyline. The film ran for 50 days in the theatres and managed to bag an estimated total of ₹70 crores at the box-office.

Then after two years, the duo again came together for their second amazing collaboration, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which was a Hindi remake of a Tamil film. Reportedly, the film acknowledged a positive response from the critics and the audience. The film also raked in the amount of around ₹64 crores. Later, Bhumi again joined hands with Ayushmann Khurrana for Amar Kaushik's Bala, which also featured Yami Gautam. The film was a commercial hit.

Raveena Tandon & Govinda

Raveena Tandon and Govinda have delivered numerous blockbuster projects together, including Anari No 1 and Bade Miyan Chotey Miyan. Their most remarkable performance was in 1998's Dulhe Raja and 2002's Akhiyon se Goli Maare. The on-screen duo was considered as the powerhouse of hit films. Their natural on-screen chemistry was loved and praised by the critics and the audience. Not only this, but they also bagged several awards for their projects under the Best On-screen Jodi category at numerous award events.

Recently, their hit song, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare was recreated and featured Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, and Kartik Aaryan. Though the recreated version of the song was an instant hit, a section of fans started comparing it with the older version. The duo was last seen in 2006's release Sandwich, which also featured Mahima Chaudhry. The Anees Bazmee directorial was later remade in Kannada as Double Decker.

